Bilahari dismisses claims he is an ‘agent’, after hinting Asean should expel Cambodia, Laos over Chinese influence

  • Former Singapore diplomat’s remarks follow claims the countries have sided with Beijing on issues including the South China Sea and the Mekong River
  • Cambodian diplomats have hit back, claiming Bilahari is trying to turn the region into a battleground of great power politics. Rubbish, he replies

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:30pm, 28 Oct, 2020

