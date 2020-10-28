Passengers from China queue for immigration checks at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, in January – before widespread travel restrictions due to the coronavirus were implemented. Photo: EPA
Philippines to expel thousands of Chinese nationals
- Under fire immigration chief says almost 2,800 Chinese have overstayed visas – some due to the coronavirus – and are now being ordered to leave
- News follows scandal in which corrupt immigration officials accepted bribes worth an estimated US$826 million from Chinese to enter the Philippines
