Philippines to expel thousands of Chinese nationals

  • Under fire immigration chief says almost 2,800 Chinese have overstayed visas – some due to the coronavirus – and are now being ordered to leave
  • News follows scandal in which corrupt immigration officials accepted bribes worth an estimated US$826 million from Chinese to enter the Philippines

Raissa Robles
Updated: 9:06am, 29 Oct, 2020

Passengers from China queue for immigration checks at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, in January – before widespread travel restrictions due to the coronavirus were implemented. Photo: EPA
