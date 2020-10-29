US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In Indonesia, Pompeo makes last gasp push for Trump’s China agenda

  • The US Secretary of State uses Jakarta visit to single out Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus and its spats with neighbours in the South China Sea
  • Jakarta, which does far more trade with China than the US, is more reserved. Analysts say if the US wants it to choose sides, disappointment looms

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 5:05pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE