A US Navy guided missile cruisers and guided missile destroyer are seen in the South China Sea in April. The US has a defence treaty with the Philippines that commits both signatories to come to each other’s assistance if either is attacked. Photo: Handout A US Navy guided missile cruisers and guided missile destroyer are seen in the South China Sea in April. The US has a defence treaty with the Philippines that commits both signatories to come to each other’s assistance if either is attacked. Photo: Handout
A US Navy guided missile cruisers and guided missile destroyer are seen in the South China Sea in April. The US has a defence treaty with the Philippines that commits both signatories to come to each other’s assistance if either is attacked. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China would ‘seize’ the Philippines in a war with the US: former military chief Bautista

  • The two superpowers would seek to control the Philippines because of its strategic location between the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean
  • The retired Philippine general’s remarks reflect growing concerns about China’s encroachment, but he said he was against deploying maritime militia

Topic |   The Philippines
Alan RoblesRaissa Robles
Alan Robles and Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:43am, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A US Navy guided missile cruisers and guided missile destroyer are seen in the South China Sea in April. The US has a defence treaty with the Philippines that commits both signatories to come to each other’s assistance if either is attacked. Photo: Handout A US Navy guided missile cruisers and guided missile destroyer are seen in the South China Sea in April. The US has a defence treaty with the Philippines that commits both signatories to come to each other’s assistance if either is attacked. Photo: Handout
A US Navy guided missile cruisers and guided missile destroyer are seen in the South China Sea in April. The US has a defence treaty with the Philippines that commits both signatories to come to each other’s assistance if either is attacked. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE