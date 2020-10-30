A US Navy guided missile cruisers and guided missile destroyer are seen in the South China Sea in April. The US has a defence treaty with the Philippines that commits both signatories to come to each other’s assistance if either is attacked. Photo: Handout
China would ‘seize’ the Philippines in a war with the US: former military chief Bautista
- The two superpowers would seek to control the Philippines because of its strategic location between the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean
- The retired Philippine general’s remarks reflect growing concerns about China’s encroachment, but he said he was against deploying maritime militia
Topic | The Philippines
A US Navy guided missile cruisers and guided missile destroyer are seen in the South China Sea in April. The US has a defence treaty with the Philippines that commits both signatories to come to each other’s assistance if either is attacked. Photo: Handout