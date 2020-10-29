Frances Adamson, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Canberra’s top foreign affairs bureaucrat accuses China of seeking to stoke ethnic divisions in Australia
- Frances Adamson says Beijing wishes to project an image of Australia as intolerant and discriminatory, urging awareness in how domestic discussions can be portrayed
- While some have welcomed her remarks, others say she is invoking the spectre of China rather than criticising a controversial recent questioning of Chinese-Australians
Topic | China-Australia relations
Frances Adamson, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade