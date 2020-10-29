Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Muslims ‘have right to kill millions of French’: Malaysia’s Mahathir sparks uproar with his response to Macron
- Comments by the former leader of Malaysia come as three people are killed at a church in Nice in a suspected terror attack
- The 95-year-old was referring to calls by Muslim nations for a boycott of French products following Macron’s plan to clamp down on radical Islam
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters