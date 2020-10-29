Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Muslims ‘have right to kill millions of French’: Malaysia’s Mahathir sparks uproar with his response to Macron

  • Comments by the former leader of Malaysia come as three people are killed at a church in Nice in a suspected terror attack
  • The 95-year-old was referring to calls by Muslim nations for a boycott of French products following Macron’s plan to clamp down on radical Islam

Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 10:28pm, 29 Oct, 2020

