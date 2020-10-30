Mike Pompeo with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on Friday. Photo: AFP
Pompeo’s Vietnam visit focuses on security and trade as US aims to bolster Indo-Pacific bulwark
- US secretary of state holds talks with country’s leadership amid Washington’s push to contain Beijing in South China Sea
- In addition to shoring up political ties, the US and Vietnam announced several trade and investment deals in the energy and food sectors
Topic | South China Sea
Mike Pompeo with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on Friday. Photo: AFP