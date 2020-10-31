US President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden during the final presidential debate on October 22. Photo: AFP
US election: Filipino-Americans lean towards Biden, but Trump still exerts a pull
- The contentious rhetoric between the two camps mirrors that playing out across the country, with even close-knit families divided
- While the Trump administration’s poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has seen support for Biden grow, those who favour the president see parallels with the Philippines’ Duterte
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden during the final presidential debate on October 22. Photo: AFP