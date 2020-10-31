King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the graduation ceremony of Thammasat University in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: AFP King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the graduation ceremony of Thammasat University in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: AFP
King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the graduation ceremony of Thammasat University in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: AFP
Thai political crisis: can King Vajiralongkorn and monarchy emerge unscathed from their greatest challenge?

  • Thai king’s best option in responding to pro-democracy groups’ demands – and preserving the monarchy – could turn on mass-mobilising royalist supporters
  • Analysts fear the worst should he take action against protesters, with one warning, ‘He is known for his willingness to use violence against people who displease him’

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 12:00pm, 31 Oct, 2020

