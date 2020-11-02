Indonesian coast guard personnel detain a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the Natuna islands in July. Photo: AFP
It’s not just the South China Sea: Vietnamese vessels in Indonesian waters show extent of maritime disputes in Asean
- Of the 31 foreign-flagged ships illegally fishing in Indonesia’s North Natuna Sea from June to October, 21 were from Vietnam while none were from China
- The findings are from activist group Destructive Fishing Watch Indonesia, which has called on Jakarta to take action against this ‘aggressive’ encroachment
Topic | Indonesia
