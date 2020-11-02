Muslims protesters demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron in Surabaya. Photo: AFP Muslims protesters demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron in Surabaya. Photo: AFP
Muslim protesters defile ‘Louis Vuitton’ bags in Indonesia as anger at France’s Macron grows

  • Protests flare in several cities in world’s biggest Muslim nation as thousands attend a demonstration near the French Embassy in Jakarta
  • Leader of the Islamic Defenders Front hails killer of French teacher “a hero”

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 10:10pm, 2 Nov, 2020

