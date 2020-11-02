Muslims protesters demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron in Surabaya. Photo: AFP
Muslim protesters defile ‘Louis Vuitton’ bags in Indonesia as anger at France’s Macron grows
- Protests flare in several cities in world’s biggest Muslim nation as thousands attend a demonstration near the French Embassy in Jakarta
- Leader of the Islamic Defenders Front hails killer of French teacher “a hero”
Topic | Indonesia
Muslims protesters demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron in Surabaya. Photo: AFP