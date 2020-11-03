A Thai pro-democracy activist flashes the three-fingered salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Propaganda amid the protests? Thailand’s Bangkok Art Biennale stirs debate among critics and participants
- The event offers a place of reflection during the daily rallies, according to its artistic director, and highlights taboo-breaking work by local and international artists
- But to some, it is helping the kingdom’s rulers maintain a pretence of normality as calls to reform the monarchy and remove the government grow louder
Topic | Thailand
