US election: why Japanese Trump super fan Yoko Ishii is banking on four more years

  • Ishii posts pro-Trump videos on YouTube, often focusing on threats posed by China and North Korea, as well as Japan’s need for nuclear weapons
  • ‘Trump is going to win, and he’s going to win by a lot,’ she says. ‘I believe in the common sense of the silent majority of people in the US’

Updated: 12:58pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Yoko Ishii describes herself as an activist and journalist. Photo: Facebook
