US election: why Japanese Trump super fan Yoko Ishii is banking on four more years
- Ishii posts pro-Trump videos on YouTube, often focusing on threats posed by China and North Korea, as well as Japan’s need for nuclear weapons
- ‘Trump is going to win, and he’s going to win by a lot,’ she says. ‘I believe in the common sense of the silent majority of people in the US’
Yoko Ishii describes herself as an activist and journalist. Photo: Facebook