01:32
Thai king and queen meet thousands of supporters as pressure from anti-government protests mounts
Thailand protests: King Vajiralongkorn’s PR gambit ups stakes in war for popular support
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s comments over the weekend in regard to pro-democracy protesters have been cast as a bid to see who has ‘numerical legitimacy’ among Thais
- Analysts say the royal family’s public appearance, including Queen Suthida and consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, underlined an unprecedented charm offensive
Topic | Thailand protests
01:32
Thai king and queen meet thousands of supporters as pressure from anti-government protests mounts