Japanese, Indian and US ships take part in Malabar in 2015, when Australia was not involved. Photo: AFP Japanese, Indian and US ships take part in Malabar in 2015, when Australia was not involved. Photo: AFP
Japanese, Indian and US ships take part in Malabar in 2015, when Australia was not involved. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australia sends signal to China as it rejoins US, Japan and India for Malabar naval exercise

  • The Australian navy joins counterparts from the US, Japan and India in the military exercise for the first time in 13 years
  • Show of strength follows a deterioration in ties between the four nations and Beijing and comes as China announces new bans on Australian imports

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 10:30pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese, Indian and US ships take part in Malabar in 2015, when Australia was not involved. Photo: AFP Japanese, Indian and US ships take part in Malabar in 2015, when Australia was not involved. Photo: AFP
Japanese, Indian and US ships take part in Malabar in 2015, when Australia was not involved. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE