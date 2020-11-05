Japan Air Self-Defence Force's F-15 fighter jets fly over the USS Carl Vinson during a Japan-US joint training exercise in the Sea of Japan. Photo: AP Japan Air Self-Defence Force's F-15 fighter jets fly over the USS Carl Vinson during a Japan-US joint training exercise in the Sea of Japan. Photo: AP
East China Sea: Japan’s plan to counter Beijing in Diaoyus with jetfighter upgrades hits money snag

  • With Chinese government ships continuing to encroach on disputed islands, retrofitting of F-15s with cruise missiles takes on new urgency
  • But analysts say the programme will miss the operational target date of 2027 because of funding shortfalls and indecisiveness over weaponry choices

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:00am, 5 Nov, 2020

