A woman walks as the Supreme Court of Singapore is seen in the background. Photo: Roy Issa A woman walks as the Supreme Court of Singapore is seen in the background. Photo: Roy Issa
A woman walks as the Supreme Court of Singapore is seen in the background. Photo: Roy Issa
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore justice system not skewed in favour of elites, government inquiry finds

  • The review was launched following the September acquittal of Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani, who battled for four years to clear her name
  • Her influential ex-employer Liew Mun Leong and his family had accused her of theft after terminating her employment in 2016

Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 4:54pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks as the Supreme Court of Singapore is seen in the background. Photo: Roy Issa A woman walks as the Supreme Court of Singapore is seen in the background. Photo: Roy Issa
A woman walks as the Supreme Court of Singapore is seen in the background. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE