A woman walks as the Supreme Court of Singapore is seen in the background. Photo: Roy Issa
Singapore justice system not skewed in favour of elites, government inquiry finds
- The review was launched following the September acquittal of Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani, who battled for four years to clear her name
- Her influential ex-employer Liew Mun Leong and his family had accused her of theft after terminating her employment in 2016
Topic | Singapore
