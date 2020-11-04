The right-wing Indian group Hindu Sena prays for Trump’s re-election. Photo: Twitter The right-wing Indian group Hindu Sena prays for Trump’s re-election. Photo: Twitter
US presidential election: sacred flame for Trump in India, bars back Biden in Indonesia, Korea as Asia watches drama unfold

  • With the US presidential election too close to call, viewers across Asia – expats and locals – have been transfixed by a day of high drama
  • Right-wingers pray for Trump in India, bar patrons toast Biden in Seoul and Jakarta, and in Thailand 50,000 votes are up for grabs – if they get counted

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
John PowerSen NguyenSonia SarkarJitsiree ThongnoiDavid D. Lee
John Power , Sen Nguyen , Sonia Sarkar , Jitsiree Thongnoi and David D. Lee

Updated: 5:54pm, 4 Nov, 2020

