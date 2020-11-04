A fisherman rows to shore in Manila Bay on October 31. Photo: Xinhua
‘We are not at war with China’: Philippines’ fishermen militia plan put on pause
- Defence officials said last month they were considering recruiting fishermen into South China Sea seaborne militia units similar to those used by Beijing
- But the plan has not been ‘finalised’ as Manila is keen to avoid ‘actions that would be misconstrued‘, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said
Topic | The Philippines
A fisherman rows to shore in Manila Bay on October 31. Photo: Xinhua