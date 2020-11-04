A fisherman rows to shore in Manila Bay on October 31. Photo: Xinhua A fisherman rows to shore in Manila Bay on October 31. Photo: Xinhua
A fisherman rows to shore in Manila Bay on October 31. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘We are not at war with China’: Philippines’ fishermen militia plan put on pause

  • Defence officials said last month they were considering recruiting fishermen into South China Sea seaborne militia units similar to those used by Beijing
  • But the plan has not been ‘finalised’ as Manila is keen to avoid ‘actions that would be misconstrued‘, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 9:14pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A fisherman rows to shore in Manila Bay on October 31. Photo: Xinhua A fisherman rows to shore in Manila Bay on October 31. Photo: Xinhua
A fisherman rows to shore in Manila Bay on October 31. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE