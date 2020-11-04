A TV screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Asia shrugs off chaotic US election but braces for potential knock-on effects
- Lack of decisive victory in Trump-Biden presidential battle fails to impact regional markets
- Analysts attributed the muted reaction in Asia to experience in dealing with uncertainty surrounding Trump the last four years
Topic | US-China relations
A TV screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP