A TV screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP A TV screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A TV screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Asia shrugs off chaotic US election but braces for potential knock-on effects

  • Lack of decisive victory in Trump-Biden presidential battle fails to impact regional markets
  • Analysts attributed the muted reaction in Asia to experience in dealing with uncertainty surrounding Trump the last four years

Topic |   US-China relations
Bhavan JaipragasSCMP Reporters
Bhavan Jaipragas and SCMP Reporters

Updated: 9:52pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A TV screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP A TV screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A TV screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE