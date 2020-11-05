Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces a potentially disastrous outcome to budget bill deliberations. Photo: Bernama / DPA Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces a potentially disastrous outcome to budget bill deliberations. Photo: Bernama / DPA
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces a potentially disastrous outcome to budget bill deliberations. Photo: Bernama / DPA
Muhyiddin pleas for unity on Malaysia budget in face of potential revolt

  • Prime minister is trying to rally political backing on bill even as he stares down no-confidence motions
  • If final document falls short of Umno and Pakatan Harapan demands, it could stand to be ‘harshly attacked’

Updated: 12:11pm, 5 Nov, 2020

