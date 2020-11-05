Prabowo Subianto greets supporters of his presidential campaign from a vehicle in Palembang, South Sumatra province, in April 2019. Photo: Bloomberg Prabowo Subianto greets supporters of his presidential campaign from a vehicle in Palembang, South Sumatra province, in April 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Prabowo Subianto greets supporters of his presidential campaign from a vehicle in Palembang, South Sumatra province, in April 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Prabowo US version’: Trump’s early victory call gives Indonesians sense of déjà vu

  • On Wednesday, sitting US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to proclaim he had won the 2020 election before all votes were counted
  • It was a move seemingly straight out of former Indonesian presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto’s playbook, as many were quick to point out

Amy Chew
Amy Chew in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 3:38pm, 5 Nov, 2020

