Prabowo Subianto greets supporters of his presidential campaign from a vehicle in Palembang, South Sumatra province, in April 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Prabowo US version’: Trump’s early victory call gives Indonesians sense of déjà vu
- On Wednesday, sitting US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to proclaim he had won the 2020 election before all votes were counted
- It was a move seemingly straight out of former Indonesian presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto’s playbook, as many were quick to point out
Topic | Donald Trump
Prabowo Subianto greets supporters of his presidential campaign from a vehicle in Palembang, South Sumatra province, in April 2019. Photo: Bloomberg