A signboard on the modern day Karakorum Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan points to a section of the ancient Silk Road connecting China and Pakistan. Photo: Tom Hussain
Next Ladakh? In India-China stand-off, a new front looms in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan
- With the prospect of a brutal winter war between China and India hanging over the Himalayas, attention turns to an isolated region of disputed Kashmir
- Gilgit-Baltistan, which faces being sucked into a two-front war, has long been fiercely loyal to Pakistan. Yet many feel this loyalty has not been reciprocated
Topic | China-India border dispute
A signboard on the modern day Karakorum Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan points to a section of the ancient Silk Road connecting China and Pakistan. Photo: Tom Hussain