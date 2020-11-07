A signboard on the modern day Karakorum Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan points to a section of the ancient Silk Road connecting China and Pakistan. Photo: Tom Hussain A signboard on the modern day Karakorum Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan points to a section of the ancient Silk Road connecting China and Pakistan. Photo: Tom Hussain
Next Ladakh? In India-China stand-off, a new front looms in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan

  • With the prospect of a brutal winter war between China and India hanging over the Himalayas, attention turns to an isolated region of disputed Kashmir
  • Gilgit-Baltistan, which faces being sucked into a two-front war, has long been fiercely loyal to Pakistan. Yet many feel this loyalty has not been reciprocated

Updated: 4:10pm, 7 Nov, 2020

A signboard on the modern day Karakorum Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan points to a section of the ancient Silk Road connecting China and Pakistan. Photo: Tom Hussain
