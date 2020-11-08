A worker passes a China Shipping Group container at a depot in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg A worker passes a China Shipping Group container at a depot in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
A worker passes a China Shipping Group container at a depot in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
With China in background, Thailand shrugs off US suspension of duty-free tariffs

  • The US is to suspend duty-free tariffs it says are worth US$817 million following a disagreement over Thailand’s ban on American pork
  • Thailand has downplayed the move’s impact. While its exports and tourism driven economy has been hit by Covid-19, China has give it a recent boost

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 1:38pm, 8 Nov, 2020

