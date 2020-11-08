Trump supporters protest over the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. Photo: AP
US presidential election: Trump may have lost, but Trumpism has only just begun
- Biden has won the most votes ever cast for a US presidential candidate, but Trump’s shadow will loom large over his tenure
- Republican strength in the senate will stifle his options for a change of tack on trade and the Trans-Pacific Partnership and limit scope for a reset with China
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Trump supporters protest over the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. Photo: AP