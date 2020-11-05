Germany’s defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says Berlin and Canberra are united by shared values such as the rule of law, human rights and freedom of navigation. Photo: EPA
Germany’s defence chief calls China a ‘systemic challenge’ as Berlin ramps up military presence in Asia
- Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has called for greater military cooperation with ‘like-minded’ countries such as Australia
- She says the ‘rules-based international order’ is “absolutely necessary’ in a warning about the risk of territorial conflicts in the Indo-Pacific
