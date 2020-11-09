An Indian girl lights an earthen lamp ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP An Indian girl lights an earthen lamp ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
An Indian girl lights an earthen lamp ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
India’s latest ‘boycott China’ move involves cow dung Diwali lights

  • A campaign is urging patriotic Indians celebrating the Festival of Lights to swap cheap Chinese LEDs for oil lamps made out of cow dung
  • Move will affect an industry worth billions of rupees, while its backers say it will also be good for the environment

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 12:33pm, 9 Nov, 2020

