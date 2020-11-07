Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) has been in power since 1959. Photo: Reuters
Will Singapore’s ruling party’s internal election reveal more about the future prime minister?
- The PAP is expected to maintain the status quo in choosing its central executive committee
- Observers are on the lookout for any clues on leadership succession, including what is in store for education minister Lawrence Wong
Topic | Singapore
