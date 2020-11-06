Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) gestures towards US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) gestures towards US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
US-India security ties deepen but some in New Delhi worry about taking a back seat

  • US and India have signed a defence deal and conducted joint naval exercises but experts disagree over whether the relationship serves New Delhi’s interests
  • Support from US may offer a counterweight to China’s growing influence but critics worry it could distract India from its core strategic and geopolitical objectives

Pranay Sharma
Updated: 7:15pm, 6 Nov, 2020

