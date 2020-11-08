Local residents wearing masks of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wave as they ride on a trishaw along a street in Solo, central Java, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Asian leaders see renewed hope in Biden and US return to multilateralism
- Muhyiddin, Modi and others send congratulations on ‘spectacular’ victory amid expectations for better leadership on world stage
- Analysts were watching for clues as to who the incoming administration would appoint as key principals in dealing with Asia
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Local residents wearing masks of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wave as they ride on a trishaw along a street in Solo, central Java, Indonesia. Photo: AFP