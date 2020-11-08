Pro-democracy protesters give the three-finger salute during an anti-government demonstration at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP Pro-democracy protesters give the three-finger salute during an anti-government demonstration at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thailand ‘Letter to King’ protest seeks royal support for purge of military from politics

  • The Sunday rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument comes after a week of relative quiet in a city that has hosted months of boisterous protests
  • Protesters are also calling for reform of the super-rich monarchy, which is seen as remote and the real conductor of coups and court decisions

Updated: 7:30pm, 8 Nov, 2020

