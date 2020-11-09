South Korea plans to work with the incoming Biden administration to continue the North Korea strategy pursued by US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Seoul seeks to further Trump’s legacy on North Korea under Biden administration
- President Moon Jae-in says South Korea will ensure there is no ‘vacuum’ in diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in the Korean peninsula
- Trump’s strategy of engagement with Pyongyang had aligned with Moon administration’s approach, even though the Trump-Kim summits had been dismissed as ‘photo ops’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
South Korea plans to work with the incoming Biden administration to continue the North Korea strategy pursued by US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP