Indian women gather to celebrate the victory of US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Despite India first electing a female prime minister in 1966, women find it difficult to advance in the world of politics. Photo: Reuters Indian women gather to celebrate the victory of US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Despite India first electing a female prime minister in 1966, women find it difficult to advance in the world of politics. Photo: Reuters
Indian women gather to celebrate the victory of US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Despite India first electing a female prime minister in 1966, women find it difficult to advance in the world of politics. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US election 2020: In India, Kamala Harris’ win sparks joy, puts spotlight on struggle for gender equality in politics

  • Female Indian politicians have welcomed the rise of the first woman US vice-president, as they struggle to make their mark in the male-dominated arena
  • The ruling BJP’s ideological fountainhead, the RSS, does not allow female members, and under PM Narendra Modi, crimes against women have soared

Topic |   India
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 8:10pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian women gather to celebrate the victory of US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Despite India first electing a female prime minister in 1966, women find it difficult to advance in the world of politics. Photo: Reuters Indian women gather to celebrate the victory of US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Despite India first electing a female prime minister in 1966, women find it difficult to advance in the world of politics. Photo: Reuters
Indian women gather to celebrate the victory of US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Despite India first electing a female prime minister in 1966, women find it difficult to advance in the world of politics. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE