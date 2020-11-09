Indian women gather to celebrate the victory of US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Despite India first electing a female prime minister in 1966, women find it difficult to advance in the world of politics. Photo: Reuters
US election 2020: In India, Kamala Harris’ win sparks joy, puts spotlight on struggle for gender equality in politics
- Female Indian politicians have welcomed the rise of the first woman US vice-president, as they struggle to make their mark in the male-dominated arena
- The ruling BJP’s ideological fountainhead, the RSS, does not allow female members, and under PM Narendra Modi, crimes against women have soared
