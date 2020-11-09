Muslim protesters in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
European schools, hospitals are next terror targets unless France’s Macron says sorry to Muslims: experts
- ‘Lone wolf’ terrorists acting independently of Islamic State or other groups are likely to strike in next few months, analysts warn
- A former senior al-Qaeda figure says Macron’s words may awaken ‘sleeper cells’ and calls on him to defuse the situation by reaching out
Topic | Terrorism
Muslim protesters in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: AFP