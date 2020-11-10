A makeshift “Lennon Wall” at the University of Queensland in Brisbane in August 2019. Photo: AFP A makeshift “Lennon Wall” at the University of Queensland in Brisbane in August 2019. Photo: AFP
A makeshift “Lennon Wall” at the University of Queensland in Brisbane in August 2019. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

National security law: Australian universities move to protect Hong Kong students

  • Measures taken by teaching staff include warning students about the scope of the legislation and allowing anonymous assignment submissions
  • One university has undertaken an ‘audit’ to identify courses in which they fear Hongkonger students could be reported to authorities by their mainland Chinese classmates

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
John Power
John Power

Updated: 6:00am, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A makeshift “Lennon Wall” at the University of Queensland in Brisbane in August 2019. Photo: AFP A makeshift “Lennon Wall” at the University of Queensland in Brisbane in August 2019. Photo: AFP
A makeshift “Lennon Wall” at the University of Queensland in Brisbane in August 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE