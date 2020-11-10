Azerbaijan army soldiers fire artillery during fighting for control of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: AP
‘We expect China and the world to tell Armenia enough is enough’: Azerbaijan blasts Nagorno-Karabakh mediators
- Elchin Amirbayov tells Post of hope that world powers will enforce international law, with latest peace pact widely seen as a win for Azerbaijan
- Mediators have spent too much time ‘pretending’ to be neutral to be effective, he says
Topic | War and conflict
Azerbaijan army soldiers fire artillery during fighting for control of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: AP