US President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Will Modi-Trump bromance come back to bite India under Biden’s presidency?
- The love-in between the Indian leader and his American counterpart went deeper than diplomats advise, with the BJP backing Trump’s re-election bid
- Shared concerns over China are likely to endure, say analysts, though the US may turn up the heat on human rights
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
