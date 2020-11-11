US President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will Modi-Trump bromance come back to bite India under Biden’s presidency?

  • The love-in between the Indian leader and his American counterpart went deeper than diplomats advise, with the BJP backing Trump’s re-election bid
  • Shared concerns over China are likely to endure, say analysts, though the US may turn up the heat on human rights

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Kunal Purohit
Updated: 10:02am, 11 Nov, 2020

