US Marines arrive in an amphibious assault vehicle during US-Philippines war games promoting bilateral ties in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Philippines extends suspension of VFA termination, eyes long-term defence pact with US
- Manila has for the second time postponed its decision to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement that allows US troops to operate in the Southeast Asian nation
- The Philippine foreign ministry says President Duterte ordered the extension ‘in appreciative recognition’ of Washington’s part in keeping the South China Sea stable
Topic | The Philippines
US Marines arrive in an amphibious assault vehicle during US-Philippines war games promoting bilateral ties in 2019. Photo: Reuters