Coverage of the call between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
Biden’s calls with Japan, South Korea, Australia leaders emphasise Indo-Pacific security
- US president-elect reiterated to PM Suga that security treaty covers Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands at centre of territorial dispute with China
- Moon, meanwhile, hopes stalled negotiations to be restarted with North Korea, facilitating his inter-Korean economic initiatives
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
