Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, a civil engineering student, fears she will never match the living standard of her mother. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, a civil engineering student, fears she will never match the living standard of her mother. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, a civil engineering student, fears she will never match the living standard of her mother. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Generation C: for young Asians, coronavirus defines bleak new era of vanishing career prospects

  • Up to 15 million youth jobs in the region are expected to disappear in 2020, and even those who find work face the prospect of lower earnings for years to come
  • In India, the Philippines, Thailand and elsewhere, the story is much the same – no jobs, no income, no future

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John PowerRandy MulyantoElyssa LopezSonia Sarkar
John Power , Randy Mulyanto , Elyssa Lopez , Sonia Sarkar and Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 8:17am, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, a civil engineering student, fears she will never match the living standard of her mother. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, a civil engineering student, fears she will never match the living standard of her mother. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, a civil engineering student, fears she will never match the living standard of her mother. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
READ FULL ARTICLE