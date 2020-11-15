Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, a civil engineering student, fears she will never match the living standard of her mother. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Generation C: for young Asians, coronavirus defines bleak new era of vanishing career prospects
- Up to 15 million youth jobs in the region are expected to disappear in 2020, and even those who find work face the prospect of lower earnings for years to come
- In India, the Philippines, Thailand and elsewhere, the story is much the same – no jobs, no income, no future
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
