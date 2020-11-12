An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Line of Actual Control. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: are both sides breaking the deadlock in the Himalayas?
- Indian media reports quoting government sources said the two sides had agreed to withdraw troops, tanks and artillery from the Line of Actual Control
- Chinese state-backed tabloid Global Times said the reports were ‘not accurate’ and meant to appease the public before Diwali
Topic | China-India border dispute
