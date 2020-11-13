Performers at the opening ceremony of the Asean summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA Performers at the opening ceremony of the Asean summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA
Performers at the opening ceremony of the Asean summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Asean braces for Trump administration’s parting shot at China

  • The Trump administration’s final meetings with the Southeast Asian bloc take place on Saturday. True to form Trump himself won’t be there
  • His anti-China rhetoric is, however, expected to make an appearance – even though it will be Biden’s agenda that will really be exercising minds

Topic |   US-Asean relations
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 8:04pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Performers at the opening ceremony of the Asean summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA Performers at the opening ceremony of the Asean summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA
Performers at the opening ceremony of the Asean summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE