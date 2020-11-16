The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP
The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘Paranoia and prejudice’: Chinese-Australians in politics face intense scrutiny as Canberra-Beijing ties fray

  • Australian candidates and officials with Chinese heritage are enduring a barrage of questions over their backgrounds as fears of alleged interference from Beijing rise
  • They cite a harmful lack of nuance over these assumptions and interrogations, and say there are already signs of intolerance spilling over into the wider community

Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:00am, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP
The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE