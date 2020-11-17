Protesters hold illustrations of fugitive financier Jho Low during a 2018 protest in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP Protesters hold illustrations of fugitive financier Jho Low during a 2018 protest in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Protesters hold illustrations of fugitive financier Jho Low during a 2018 protest in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia: Jho Low tried to strike deal with Mahathir administration over 1MDB, audio recordings show

  • The fugitive financier repeatedly tried to bargain for his freedom, and also asked Kuala Lumpur to intercede on his behalf with Singapore
  • The tapes are part of a new documentary released by Al-Jazeera, which also said Low was currently living in Macau

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 5:10pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hold illustrations of fugitive financier Jho Low during a 2018 protest in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP Protesters hold illustrations of fugitive financier Jho Low during a 2018 protest in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Protesters hold illustrations of fugitive financier Jho Low during a 2018 protest in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE