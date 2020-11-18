Indian United Hindu Front activists protest against 'Love Jihad' in New Delhi. Photo: AFP Indian United Hindu Front activists protest against 'Love Jihad' in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Love Jihad: a Muslim bogeyman in Indian states’ interfaith marriage laws

  • Five states say they plan to legislate against a practice in which Muslim men take Hindu wives to convert them
  • Critics say there is no evidence of such behaviour and that the move is an escalation of the BJP’s anti-Muslim rhetoric

Updated: 10:00am, 18 Nov, 2020

