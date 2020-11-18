A demonstrator uses a shield as a protection against water cannons, with inflatable rubber ducks in the background, during a pro-democracy protest on November 17. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator uses a shield as a protection against water cannons, with inflatable rubber ducks in the background, during a pro-democracy protest on November 17. Photo: Reuters
Thailand protests: Bangkok braces for fresh rally after worst day of violence

  • Pro-democracy demonstrators have vowed to stage another mass gathering after Tuesday’s clashes with police and royalists saw 55 wounded, six of whom were shot
  • The protest comes as Thai lawmakers vote on which option to take to reform the constitution, with the role of the military and the monarchy’s powers contested

Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 6:14pm, 18 Nov, 2020

