An F/A-18E Super Hornet maneuvers on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
A US Navy First Fleet in the Indian Ocean, based out of Singapore? Not likely, analysts say
- The US Navy Secretary’s proposal was met with raised eyebrows from observers, who say the plan is a ‘trial balloon’ that is unlikely to garner immediate regional support
- Locating a US naval base in Singapore is also seen as a tricky proposition given the island nation’s efforts to not choose a side between Beijing and Washington
Topic | United States
