Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan block a main highway during an anti-France rally in Islamabad on Monday. Photo: AP Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan block a main highway during an anti-France rally in Islamabad on Monday. Photo: AP
Do Pakistan’s anti-France protests signal rise of Islamist mob rule?

  • The ultra-conservative Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan has increasingly put pressure on Islamabad, this time seemingly shaping its foreign policy against France
  • Analysts say the government’s ’appeasement’ of the TLP has given it political space to have an outsize influence on policy

Zehra Abid
Zehra Abid in Islamabad

Updated: 2:00pm, 19 Nov, 2020

