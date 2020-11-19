Protesters block a road with burning debris in Gilgit, capital of Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, amid allegations of vote rigging in the recent legislative assembly elections. Photo: Tuyyab Babri Protesters block a road with burning debris in Gilgit, capital of Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, amid allegations of vote rigging in the recent legislative assembly elections. Photo: Tuyyab Babri
Protesters block a road with burning debris in Gilgit, capital of Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, amid allegations of vote rigging in the recent legislative assembly elections. Photo: Tuyyab Babri
Protests erupt near Pakistan’s China border over vote-rigging claims in Gilgit-Baltistan

  • Opposition candidates accuse Gilgit-Baltistan’s election commission of manipulating results to favour Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party
  • Paramilitary reinforcements have been called in after protesters took to the streets, erected barricades and threatened bloodshed

Topic |   Pakistan
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain in Islamabad

Updated: 8:19pm, 19 Nov, 2020

