Protesters block a road with burning debris in Gilgit, capital of Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, amid allegations of vote rigging in the recent legislative assembly elections. Photo: Tuyyab Babri
Protests erupt near Pakistan’s China border over vote-rigging claims in Gilgit-Baltistan
- Opposition candidates accuse Gilgit-Baltistan’s election commission of manipulating results to favour Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party
- Paramilitary reinforcements have been called in after protesters took to the streets, erected barricades and threatened bloodshed
Topic | Pakistan
