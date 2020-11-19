Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the White House, where they discussed coronavirus vaccine cooperation. Photo: Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs
Indonesia gets call to be coronavirus vaccine testing, production hub
- The country’s food and drug agency said Pfizer, AstraZeneca and the maker of the Sputnik V vaccine were all seeking partnerships
- The news followed a meeting earlier this week in which US Vice-President Mike Pence promised Indonesian officials ‘vaccine production cooperation’
